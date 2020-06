At least two civilians were injured when Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing took place in Nambla area of Uri sector.

The Pakistan Army at 9.30 am started shelling mortar, light arms and ammunition. The Indian Army retaliated. The intermediate firing is still going on.

This is the sixth ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the last 10 days.