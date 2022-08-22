Pakistani Hindu, living in Delhi for 24 years, arrested on espionage charges

Jaipur: A Pakistani Hindu has been arrested from Delhi by the Rajasthan Police on charges of espionage. Accused Bhagchand (46) came to India from Pakistan at the age of 22 and was granted Indian citizenship six years back. He was a resident of Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines, Delhi.

The spy's arrest followed the interrogation of another accused Narayan Lal Gadri, who was caught on similar charges from Bhilwara.

Bhagchand was in touch with the Pakistani handler officer for the past three-four years and was providing them with Indian mobile numbers and SIM cards for operating social media handles. He received money through Paytm for spying.

Bhagchand was born in Pakistan and came to Delhi with his family in 1998 on a visa. In 2016, he got citizenship in India and started working as a taxi driver in Delhi. Bhagchand`s relatives and other relatives live in Pakistan through whom he was in touch with the Pak Handling Officer for the last three-four years.

Two-three years ago, Bhagchand was provided Indian numbers by purchasing SIM cards in his name at the request of the Pak Handling Officer and was constantly in touch with him. He received money in the bank account through Paytm for espionage.

DGP Intelligence Umesh Mishra said that the team of Rajasthan Intelligence keeps a constant vigil on the spying activities carried out in Rajasthan by the Pakistani intelligence agency.

On August 14, Narayan Lal Gadri (27), a resident of Bhilwara, was arrested after being found indulging in espionage activities during surveillance.

Also Read: Pakistani journalist Nusrat Mirza makes EXPLOSIVE claims on how he helped ISI spy on India

Gadri would issue SIM cards of various mobile companies and provide the above numbers to the Pak Handling Officers for the operation of social media accounts.

Narayan Lal is currently in judicial custody. On being interrogated, he gave information about Delhi resident Bhagchand who he informed was also indulged in espionage work and was in touch with the Pak officer, DG Mishra said. The SIM cards issued by Narayan were procured by Bhagchand at Khan Market Travels Office at Kashmere Gate Bus Stand in Delhi, he added.

(With IANS inputs)