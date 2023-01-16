Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed planning major attack on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, read details

New Delhi: According to sources, terrorists are planning a major attack on Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya in the coming days. After receiving the inputs of the terror attack on the Ram temple, the intelligence agencies are on high alert and the security of the temple premises has been beefed up. As per the reports, a Fidayeen terror attack is being planned by the Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Terrorists planning to entre India to attack Ram Mandir from Nepal

As per the sources, the intelligence agencies have received the inputs that the terrorists may entre India from Pakistan via Nepal. The sources have also informed that the intelligence agencies in India are on high alert as they have inputs of a major attack on the Ram Mandir in the coming days.

Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammed planning the terror attack on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

According to sources, Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed is planning a terror attack on the Ram temple in Ayodhya. After receiving inputs of plans of the terror attack by Pakistani terror outfits, the security of the Tam Mandir has been intensified.

'Fidayeen' terror attack on Ram Mandir

According to the sources, the terrorists are planning to 'Fidayeen' attack the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In a 'Fidayeen' attack the terrorist sacrifices himself to carry out the attack, the Fidayeen attackers are generally suicide bombers who blast themselves in order to do a bomb blast.