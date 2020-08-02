हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dawn TV

Pakistan's Dawn TV hacked, screen displays Happy Independence Day message

One of Pakistan’s leading television news channel Dawn TV was hacked on Sunday (August 2, 2020). Soon after it was hacked, an advertisement started running on the screen with the picture of an Indian tricolour. It had a message saying ‘Happy Independence Day’. 

Several photos and video of the channel’s screen was shared on social media by Twitter users. 

Though the message was aired at the channel’s screen around 3:30 pm, it was not clear for how long the message appeared on it.

Confirming the incident, Dawn News put out a tweet in Urdu saying, "The Dawn administration has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter."

