religious conversion

Pastor among two held for attempting 'religious conversions' in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur

Pastor among two held for attempting &#039;religious conversions&#039; in Chhattisgarh&#039;s Jashpur
Image credit: ANI

Jashpur: A pastor was arrested along with one more person for allegedly attempting religious conversions in a village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Jashpur district on Sunday (March 26), police said. Pastor Christopher Tirki and Jyoti Prakash Toppo were arrested from Bhalutola locality under Bagiya village panchayat following a complaint, they said.

As per the complaint, Tirki and Toppo held a 'Changai sabha' (healing meeting) this morning at the latter's house in the village, wherein they allegedly tried to convert local tribals to Christianity, an official here said.

After being informed about it, a team from Kansabel police station reached the spot for investigation, following which a case was registered, he said.

The duo was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 34 (common intention) and section 4 of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, the official said, adding that further investigation was underway.

