Pee-Gate incident Repeated in Karnataka, Drunk Man Urinates on Woman's Seat on Bus

New Delhi: Another 'pee-gate' shocked the country and this time the incident took place in a government bus of Karnataka. This time a 32-year-old drunk man urinated on a woman co-passenger on Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

As per media reports, the incident happened on Tuesday (February 21) near Hubballi when the drunk man urinated on a woman passenger's seat in a non-AC sleeper bus that was en route to Mangaluru from Vijayapura.

However, later it was reported that the man did not urinate on the woman passenger but on her seat, and he was deboarded near hotel in Hubballi. As per TOI report, the woman did not file any complaint regarding the incident.

Last year, on November 26, a similar incident happened when a drunk man reportedly urinated on his woman passenger on the business class New York-Delhi Air India flight.