topStoriesenglish2576476
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA

Pee-Gate incident Repeated in Karnataka, Drunk Man Urinates on Woman's Seat on Bus

The man urinated on a woman passenger's seat in Karnataka state-owned bus. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 09:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Pee-Gate incident Repeated in Karnataka, Drunk Man Urinates on Woman's Seat on Bus

New Delhi: Another 'pee-gate' shocked the country and this time the incident took place in a government bus of Karnataka. This time a 32-year-old drunk man urinated on a woman co-passenger on Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus.

As per media reports, the incident happened on Tuesday (February 21) near Hubballi when the drunk man urinated on a woman passenger's seat in a non-AC sleeper bus that was en route to Mangaluru from Vijayapura.

However, later it was reported that the man did not urinate on the woman passenger but on her seat, and he was deboarded near hotel in Hubballi. As per TOI report, the woman did not file any complaint regarding the incident.

Last year, on November 26, a similar incident happened when a drunk man reportedly urinated on his woman passenger on the business class New York-Delhi Air India flight.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?