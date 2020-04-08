People asked to avoid panic buying as Yogi govt identifies coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Panic buying is being witnessed in different parts of Uttar Pradesh, as the Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday (April 8) decided to completely seal the coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot in 15 districts of the state till April 30. The districts to be sealed are--Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Noida, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Firozabad, Saharanpur, Maharajganj, and Sitapur.

District Magistrates of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad have advised people to avoid panic buying. They took to social media to inform people in this regard.

Gautam Budha Nagar DM said, "Dear residents, No need for panic buying. Identified Hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongers/spreaders."

Dear residents, No need for panic buying. Identified Hot spots shall be sealed and home delivery of essential commodities and services shall be available at all places in the district. We shall take strict action against rumour mongerers/spreaders — DM G.B. Nagar (@dmgbnagar) April 8, 2020

DM of Ghaziabad said, "News of curfew being placed in the whole district is not true. Only places with COVID-19 patients will come under restrictions, but people should stay in their homes & stay safe."

Important Messageजनपद गाज़ियाबाद में कर्फ्यू की खबर असत्य, निराधार है। अफ़वाहों पर ध्यान न दें।लॉकडॉउन लागू है और इसका पूर्व की भांति पूर्णत: पालन करते रहें। आवश्यक वस्तुओं की आपूर्ति पहले की तरह चलती रहेगी।अत: लॉक डाउन का उललघंन न करें अन्यथा सख़्त से सख़्त कार्यवाही की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/x1AJkDVN8Y — DM Ghaziabad (@dm_ghaziabad) April 8, 2020

According to Ghaziabad Police, "It is rumored that curfew is being placed in the whole district which is not true. Only the places where the COVID-19 patients have been reported will come under restrictions. No curfew is going to be imposed anywhere else in the district, but people should stay in their homes and stay safe."

According to Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi, the preparations are on to seal hotspots in 15 districts given below:

1. 22 places in Agra will be completely sealed

2. 13 places in Ghaziabad will be completely sealed

3. 12 places of Gautam Buddha Nagar will be completely sealed

4. 12 places in Kanpur will be completely sealed

5. 4 places of Varanasi will be completely sealed

6. 3 places in Shamli have been identified to be sealed completely

7. Meerut will have 7 such places to be completely sealed

8. 1 place in Bareilly will be completely sealed

9. 3 places in Bulandshahr to be completely sealed

10. 3 places in the slum will be completely sealed

11. Three places to be fully sealed in Firozabad

12. Saharanpur will have 4 places to be completely sealed

13. 4 places will be completely sealed in Maharajganj

14. One place in Sitapur to be completely sealed

15. Eight big and 4 small hotspots have been found in Lucknow, they will be completely sealed

Even as the UP government decided to completely seal 104 coronavirus COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts of the state till April 30, people have been assured that there will be no shortage of ration, medicines, milk and other essential goods.