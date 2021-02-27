People with THESE health conditions will get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on priority, check full list

New Delhi: In the third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive which begins from March 1, the government is aiming to expand the vaccination drive to the general public of the nation, which include people with co-morbidities in the 45-59 years age group and senior citizens.

Adding to this, on Saturday (February 27) the Union Ministry of health and family welfare, in a press release, revealed that the people with co-morbid conditions will need to carry a medical certificate to receive the vaccination. The release also disclosed the list of the 20 co-morbid conditions that would be prioritised for receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The simplified system of certifying people with 20 co-morbidities within the 45-59 years age group was also explained to the States. The simplified one page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner is at annexure-1,” the ministry’s statement said.

Here is the list of the 20 co-morbidities whose presence will prioritize the individual for COVID-19 vaccination -

1. Heart failure with hospital admission in past one year

2. Post Cardiac Transplant/Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

3. Significant left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVEF<40%)

4. Moderate or severe valvular heart disease

5. Congenital heart disease with severe PAH or Idiopathic PAH

6. Coronary Artery Disease with past CABG/PTCA/MI AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

7. Angina AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

8. CT/MRI documented stroke AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

9. Pulmonary artery hypertension AND Hypertension/Diabetes on treatment

10. Diabetes (>10 years OR with complications) AND Hypertension on treatment

11. Kidney/ Liver/ Hematopoietic stem cell transplant: Recipient/On wait-list

12. End stage kidney disease on haemodialysis/CAPD

13. Current prolonged use of oral corticosteroids/immunosuppressant medications

14. Decompensated cirrhosis

15. Severe respiratory disease with hospitalisations in last two years/FEV1<50%

16. Lymphoma/ Leukaemia/ Myeloma

17. Diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 1st July 2020 OR currently on any cancer therapy

18. Sickle Cell Disease/ Bone marrow failure/ Aplastic Anemia/ Thalassemia Major

19. Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases/ HIV infection

20. Persons with disabilities due to Intellectual disabilities/ Muscular Dystrophy/ Acid attack with involvement of respiratory system/ Persons with disabilities having high support needs/ Multiple disabilities including deaf-blindness

The targeted beneficiaries will be vaccinated free of cost in all government institutions up to the primary health center level. While in private hospitals vaccines will be administered at a price of Rs 250 per dose.

Meanwhile, as per the Health ministry data, India has administered 1,42,42,547 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine till Saturday which includes over 70 percent of the health workers.