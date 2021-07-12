Petrol price is big problem in country, says Nitin Gadkari as he inaugurates India's first LNG facility plant

New Delhi: Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday (July 11, 2021) said that the petrol price is a big problem in the country. During the inauguration of India's first private LNG facility plant in Nagpur, Gadkari said, "The petrol price is a big problem in the country and the people are facing a crucial problem and agitating for that," and added that the consumer will now have the choice at the petrol pump, whether he wants petrol or ethanol.

He stated that the rate of petrol will be more than Rs 110/litre while the rate of ethanol will be Rs 60 per litre.

His comment comes amid the rising petrol prices which on Monday (July 12) saw a hike of 25 to 34 paise. In the national capital, petrol is priced at Rs 101.23 per while in Kolkata, it has reached Rs 101.39 per litre.

Petrol, notably, has also crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in several states including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Talking about flex engines, Gadkari said that decision will be taken in three months making it mandatory for automobile manufacturers particularly four-wheelers and two-wheelers to make flex engines. He stated that several countries like the USA, Canada and Brazil already have them and said that the cost of the vehicle will remain the same whether it is a petrol or a flex engine.

During the ceremony, Gadkari also emphasized on the importance of alternate biofuels for diversification of agriculture towards the energy and power sector and said, "In our economy, we are spending 8 lakh crores for the import of petrol diesel and petroleum products which is a big challenge."

He further added that the Centre has designed a policy that encourages the development of imports to substitute cost-effective pollution-free and indigenous ethanol, bio CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuels.

He said the ministry is also constantly working on different alternative fuels.