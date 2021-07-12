हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
petrol prices

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 12, 2021: Petrol prices rise, diesel decreases, check rates in your city

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 12, 2021: Petrol prices rise, diesel decreases, check rates in your city

On July 12, petrol prices saw a hike of 25 to 34 paise and diesel prices fell down by 15 to 17 paise. 

The sudden decline in diesel prices comes after two months. In Mumbai, diesel prices stand at Rs 97.33 per litre, which is down by 17 paise. Meanwhile, petrol is priced at Rs 107.24 in Mumbai with a rise of 27 paise.

In the national capital, petrol is priced at Rs 101.23 per litre and diesel at 89.76 per litre.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, the petrol price reached Rs 101.39 per litre with an increase of 34 paise. Diesel price decreased by 15 paise to be priced at Rs 92.86 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 101.96, down by 25 paise and diesel is priced at Rs 94.28.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Ladakh, Sikkim, Puducherry and Delhi.

