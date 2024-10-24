Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811289https://zeenews.india.com/india/pimpri-chinchwad-water-tank-collapse-five-labourers-killed-several-injured-2811289.html
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Pimpri Chinchwad Water Tank Collapse: Five Labourers Killed; Several Injured

The two more labourers were declared dead at the hospital during the treatment.

|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 02:40 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pimpri Chinchwad Water Tank Collapse: Five Labourers Killed; Several Injured

PIMPRI CHINCHWAD: The death toll in the water tank collapse incident in the Pimpri Chinchwad city of Maharastra rose to five after two more labourers died during treatment on Thursday, a police official said. The two more labourers were declared dead at the hospital during the treatment.

"Two more labourers were declared dead at the hospital during treatment. Death toll rises to 5. A total of 5 labourers are under treatment after getting injured," said Swapna Gore, DCP Pimpri Chinchwad.

Earlier, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil said that the identification of the labourers is being ascertained by the police. "We came to know about this incident at 7 am. PCMC's Fire Brigade team and Medical team reached here. Be it shifting (the bodies) of casualties or taking injured to hospital, it was done by them...3 people have died and 7-8 are injured. They are admitted to a hospital...Complete information will be gathered and action will be taken against the guilty... Prima facie, it seems that the killed labourers hail from outside the state. Identification of the labourers is being ascertained by Police and further action will be taken by them," he said.

The incident unfolded in the Bhosari area of Pune on Thursday morning when a portion of a water tank collapsed. The initial death toll was 3.
Officials earlier on Thursday said that all three killed people were labourers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK