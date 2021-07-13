Planning a trip to Himachal Pradesh's Kullu? Check out this important announcement by district administration

New Delhi: The Kullu district administration on Tuesday suspended all adventure sports activities till September 15. The administration also sounded a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains wreak havoc in many parts of the state.

At least two people were dead, 10 are missing and 20 stranded in different locations after heavy rains triggered landslides and flash floods in several disricts of Himachal Pradesh. Several residential and office properties, roads and cars were damaged in the incessant rains. Electricity supply has been hampered at various locations and nearly 60 roads have been closed in different parts.

On July 12, a yellow alert had been issued in Kullu, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Singh informed, adding that at least 25 roads had been shut in the district and eight transformers were down hampering the electricity supply. Several vehicles were stranded on both sides of NH3 in Lahaul Spiti due to a flash flood in a nalla following heavy rainfall. The district Police, BRO and local administration teams undertook restoration work to clear the route.

The district Police, Border Roads Organisation and the local administration teams are engaged in restoration work to clear the route. As flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur appealed to tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas following the flash flood in Dharamshala on Monday.

Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force have been sent to the state for relief work.

