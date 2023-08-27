In a resonant episode of the famed "Mann Ki Baat" series, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with the nation, discussing notable milestones such as Chandrayaan's accomplishments and India's forthcoming international engagements. This 104th episode, a monthly rendezvous with the citizens, provided PM Modi a platform to delve into India's achievements and its burgeoning role on the global arena. Amidst evocative narratives and poignant verses, the Prime Minister lauded Chandrayaan's lunar feat and shed light on India's active participation in the impending G-20 Leaders Summit, underscoring the nation's prowess and unwavering dedication to excellence.

Chandrayaan's Triumph: Radiance on the Moon and Beyond

Commencing on an inspiring note, PM Modi extolled the success of Chandrayaan as an embodiment of relentless determination and indomitable spirit. With the spacecraft marking over three days on the lunar landscape, he stressed how this achievement enhanced the festive fervor of the month of Sawan. Employing a vivid poetic metaphor, the Prime Minister drew a parallel between the unwavering pursuit of a goal and the sun's steadfast ascent, epitomizing hope and ceaseless perseverance.



Empowering Women and Unveiling India's Scientific Potential through Chandrayaan

Proudly, PM Modi spotlighted the integral roles played by women scientists and engineers in Chandrayaan's triumphant journey. He elucidated that the mission served as a vibrant testament to Indian women challenging the cosmos itself. The Prime Minister affirmed that the daughters of India held the power to make significant contributions, even in the realm of space exploration. This inspiring narrative not only exemplifies India's commitment to gender equality but also underscores the nation's dedication to uplifting women's empowerment.

G-20 Leaders Summit: India's Global Leadership Spotlight

Anticipating India's pivotal role in the forthcoming G-20 Leaders Summit, slated for the following month, PM Modi highlighted the summit's significance. With over 40 heads of state and a multitude of global organizations converging in Delhi, the Prime Minister emphasized the event's prominence. He underscored that India, during its G-20 Presidency, had evolved the summit into a more inclusive platform, extending invitations even to the African Union. Delegates resonated with India's dynamic democracy and diverse culture, acknowledging the nation's potential as a global leader.

Celebrating India's Athletic Excellence on the Global Stage

Shifted focus to India's burgeoning influence in the realm of sports, PM Modi extolled Indian athletes' remarkable performance at the recent World University Games in China. Impressively, India clinched 26 medals, including a notable 11 gold medals. By juxtaposing this achievement against all prior medals secured by India in the Games, PM Modi underscored the enormity of this feat, underscoring the nation's commitment to scaling new heights on the global sporting panorama.

In this insightful episode of "Mann Ki Baat," Prime Minister Modi illuminated India's recent achievements, emblematic of the nation's grit and resilience. Chandrayaan's lunar conquest and India's preparations for the G-20 Summit underscore the nation's multifaceted pursuits on the world stage, amalgamating innovation, diplomacy, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

