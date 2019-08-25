PM Modi congratulates shuttler Sai Praneeth, salutes his untiring efforts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth for winning a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships. Sai Praneeth became only the second Indian men`s singles player after the legendary Prakash Padukone to win a medal at the BWF World Championships.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "It is a special day for Indian badminton! Delighted that Sai Praneeth brings home a Bronze from the BWF World Championships 2019. This is a significant accomplishment and we all salute his tenacity as well as untiring efforts."

Praneeth on Saturday faced a defeat at the hands of world number one Kento Momota 21-13, 21-8 in the semifinal match of the BWF World Championships. Praneeth lost to the Japanese Momota in the two straight games that lasted for 42 minutes.

Praneeth`s winning streak in the tournament comes to an end after this defeat. Earlier, the Prime Minister also applauded shuttler PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal at BWF World Championships in Switzerland.

