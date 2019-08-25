close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Modi

PM Modi congratulates shuttler Sai Praneeth, salutes his untiring efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth for winning a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships. Sai Praneeth became only the second Indian men`s singles player after the legendary Prakash Padukone to win a medal at the BWF World Championships.

PM Modi congratulates shuttler Sai Praneeth, salutes his untiring efforts

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth for winning a bronze medal at the BWF World Championships. Sai Praneeth became only the second Indian men`s singles player after the legendary Prakash Padukone to win a medal at the BWF World Championships.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "It is a special day for Indian badminton! Delighted that Sai Praneeth brings home a Bronze from the BWF World Championships 2019. This is a significant accomplishment and we all salute his tenacity as well as untiring efforts."

Praneeth on Saturday faced a defeat at the hands of world number one Kento Momota 21-13, 21-8 in the semifinal match of the BWF World Championships. Praneeth lost to the Japanese Momota in the two straight games that lasted for 42 minutes.

Praneeth`s winning streak in the tournament comes to an end after this defeat. Earlier, the Prime Minister also applauded shuttler PV Sindhu for winning a gold medal at BWF World Championships in Switzerland. 
 

Tags:
PM ModibadmintonSai PraneethBWF World Championships
Next
Story

PM Modi meets UK PM Boris Johnson on sidelines of G7 summit in France

Must Watch

PT3M6S

PV Sindhu made history; Becomes 1st Indian to Win Gold in BWF World Championships