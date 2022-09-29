PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 3,400 crores in Surat, calls it a 'Mini Hindustan'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (September 29, 2022) laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth over Rs 3,400 crores in Surat. He inaugurated Phase-I of road infrastructure works and the main entrance of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City, and also laid the foundation stone of Phase II of the project.

The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to his home state, also laid the foundation stone of Biodiversity Park, which is being built in an area of over 87 hectares from Dr Hedgewar Bridge to Bhimrad-Bamrolli Bridge, and inaugurated the Khoj Museum at the Science Centre.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed delight upon getting the opportunity to inaugurate multiple projects as well as lay the foundation stone of upcoming projects in Surat on the auspicious occasion of "Navratri".

He remarked that the city of Surat is a wonderful example of both people's solidarity and public participation.

Highlighting the biggest feature of Surat, he said that it is a city that respects labour.

"There will not be any region of India whose people do not live on the land of Surat- a kind of Mini Hindustan, Modi added.

Delighted to be in the dynamic city of Surat where multiple development works are being dedicated. https://t.co/fRw6ptmsAq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2022

He stated that Surat's textile and diamond business sustains the lives of many families across the country.

The Prime Minister further pointed out that when the DREAM City project is completed, Surat will develop into one of the "safest and most convenient diamond trading hubs" in the world.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was among those present on the occasion.