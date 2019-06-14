close

PM Modi invites Kyrgyzstan to explore untapped business potential

On the second day of his visit to Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Kyrgyzstan have prepared a five-year plan to increase the bilateral trade and expand trade relationship.

Bishkek: On the second day of his visit to Kyrgyzstan capital Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and Kyrgyzstan have prepared a five-year plan to increase the bilateral trade and expand trade relationship.

“India is a big market, besides our youth entrepreneurs will play a role in enlarging the 5 trillion business,” said the PM while urging the business communities from both countries to explore the untapped potential in various fields.

PM Modi and Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov jointly inaugurated the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum on Friday.

He added that India and Kyrgyzstan have given the final shape to the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) and the bilateral investment treaty, which would help in creating a proper atmosphere for trade.

Referring to common cultural factors with Kyrgyzstan, the PM said, “We have so many common words in our language." 

The bilateral treaty is likely to increase the flow of investment between India and Kyrgyzstan and provide protection to investors from the two nations making investments in both the countries. He said Kyrgyzstan provides good opportunities for Indian businessmen in the field of textiles, railways, hydropower, mining and mineral explorations.

The Prime Minister was also given a ceremonial red-carpet welcome at the Ala Archa Presidential Palace in Bishkek.

Earlier on Friday, the PM reiterated India's strong stand against terrorism and appealed that countries supporting, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. PM Modi highlighted the spirit and ideals of SCO to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism even as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan looked on.

India also talked about connectivity projects such as Chabahar port and air-corridor connecting Kabul and Kandahar to New Delhi and Mumbai, adding that such connectivity projects should be "transparent", "inclusive" and respect the "territorial integrity" of countries.

