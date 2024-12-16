'PM Modi Lives In The Past': Kharge Criticizes BJP, Pledges Faster Women’s Reservation

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, launched a scathing attack on the BJP during a parliamentary session, accusing the ruling party of being against social justice and misleading the nation on key issues. Claiming BJP’s opposition to the caste census, Kharge said, “The BJP is against reservation, which is why they oppose the caste census.”

Kharge also called for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he had misled the country by distorting Jawaharlal Nehru's letter to the states. He further attacked the BJP for its past opposition to the Constitution, stating, “It is clear from the debates of the Constituent Assembly that erstwhile leaders of the RSS were against the Constitution. Those who hated the flag, the Ashok Chakra, and the Constitution are today teaching us lessons on the Constitution.”

Kharge criticized the BJP for making empty promises, or ‘jumlas’, to deceive the public while shifting blame onto the Opposition. He also accused PM Modi of dwelling on the past instead of addressing present achievements that could strengthen India’s democracy. “The Prime Minister lives in the past, not in the present. It would have been better if he had listed recent accomplishments that have fortified democracy,” Kharge remarked.

The Congress leader concluded by claiming that a future Congress-led government would expedite the implementation of women’s reservation faster than the BJP, reiterating the party’s commitment to social justice and inclusivity.

Kharge also said that while the PM travels everywhere, he has no time to visit Manipur even when violence has gripped the state.