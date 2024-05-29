PM Modi’s 48-Hour Kanyakumari Meditation Trip Sparks Row, Congress Claims Clear Violation of Silence Period Rules

With his 48-hour meditation trip in Kanyakumari starting on May 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Congress, is attempting to "circumvent" the silence period restrictions. The Congress urged the Election Commission to make sure the media does not air this trip because it violates the model code of conduct. The ECI received a memorandum from a delegation of Congress leaders, including Syed Naseer Hussain, Abhishek Singhvi, and Randeep Surjewala.

The memorandum included 27 additional complaints about alleged model code violations made by the BJP in the past few days. The prime minister's meditation programme in Kanyakumari's "Dhyan Mandapam," according to the Congress, was a "clear violation" of the silence period prior to the June 1 voting in Modi's other seats, including Varanasi.

It stated that on May 28, several news agencies reported on Narendra Modi's trip to Kanyakumari, where he planned to meditate for 48 hours beginning May 30. "The said trip would be widely televised and would therefore be shown during the 48-hour silence period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Shri Narendra Modi is contesting," the Congress memo to the EC said.



"The said trip would be widely televised and would therefore be shown during the 48-hour silence period in Varanasi, the constituency from which Shri Narendra Modi is contesting," the Congress memo to the Election Commission stated. It also violated the Dos and Don'ts orders that political parties and their candidates must follow during the election period, according to the memorandum.



"The PM will begin his meditation on the evening of May 30, which we have complained about. We all know that the silence period will begin on May 30, so his declaration is a violation of the MCC.



"The PM can begin his meditation after 24-48 hours, which is on the evening of June 1." Otherwise, if he wishes to meditate beginning May 30, the ECI should ensure that this is not broadcast on television or in print," Singhvi told reporters after the delegation met with CEC Rajiv Kumar and other ECs.

"We hope that the ECI will take immediate steps to ensure that the live telecast of the meditation of the 'sarva-ghoshit Bhagwan' (self-styled god) at the Vivekananda Memorial does not take place since this is a brazen and clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct," Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, wrote on Facebook.



Modi will meditate at the Rock Memorial, a monument dedicated to Swami Vivekananda, after the Lok Sabha election campaign concludes on May 30, according to BJP leaders. According to BJP leaders, he will meditate at Dhyan Mandapam, where Vivekananda is said to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata', from the evening of May 30 to the evening of June 1.

The Congress also alleged model code violations by the prime minister and other BJP leaders, such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



The opposition party claimed that the Prime Minister's statements at a poll rally in Patiala, Punjab, violated the MCC by making several allegations about the Congress in order to harm the opposition party's image. The Congress also charged Himanta Biswa Sarma with making "explicit appeals to vote on the basis of religion, while falsely portraying the INC as communal, biassed, and as a political party that does not adhere to the Constitution in letter or spirit."