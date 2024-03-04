PM Modi To Visit 5 States From Today, Inaugurate Developmental Projects

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a whirlwind tour across five states – Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar – starting from Monday (March 4th to 6th). This ambitious itinerary aims to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for numerous crucial developmental projects, marking a significant stride towards bolstering the nation's infrastructure and economic growth.

Empowering Telangana With Power Projects

Kicking off his journey on Monday, Prime Minister Modi will grace Telangana with his presence, where he is scheduled to unveil a plethora of developmental initiatives. With a focus on the power sector, projects totalling over Rs 56,000 crore will see the light of day in Adilabad. Among these projects, the inauguration of NTPC's 800 MW Telangana Super Thermal Power Project stands out, promising to revolutionize the region's power dynamics with its cutting-edge technology and remarkable efficiency.

The Prime Minister's Office has underscored the paramount importance of these projects, particularly in bolstering the nation's power infrastructure. Highlighting the utilization of Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project is poised to set new benchmarks in power generation efficiency, promising to cater to a significant portion of Telangana's power needs.

The momentum continues as Prime Minister Modi's itinerary spans across various states, symbolizing a concerted effort towards nationwide development. From inaugurating the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand to unveiling initiatives in Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, and beyond, the Prime Minister's commitment to propelling India's growth story remains unwavering.

Embracing Renewable Energy

In line with India's commitment to sustainable development, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited's Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park, a testament to India's strides towards a greener future.

Marching Towards Progress

As the tour progresses, the Prime Minister's itinerary underscores a strategic blend of infrastructural advancements and renewable energy initiatives, underscoring India's resolve to emerge as a global powerhouse of sustainable development.

A Visionary's Pursuit of Progress

Prime Minister Modi's multi-state tour epitomizes his visionary leadership and unwavering dedication to fostering inclusive growth and development across every corner of the nation. With each project inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony, India takes another step forward on its transformative journey towards prosperity and sustainability.