PM Modi Warns Pakistan On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Says 'Our Soldiers Will Crush Terrorism...'

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. During his speech at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Friday, Modi also warned Pakistan, stating that our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and that the enemy will receive a befitting reply.

"I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply," he said.

Modi also added, "Pakistan has learned nothing from its history. They continue to use terrorism and proxy wars. I am speaking today from a place where terrorists might be listening directly to me, and I want to tell them that their plans will never succeed."

#WATCH | Ladakh: PM Narendra Modi says, "Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war. Today I am speaking from a place where…

While addressing Kargil Vijay Diwas Shradhanjali Samaroh in Drass, Ladakh, PM Modi remarked that Kargil Vijay Diwas tells us that the sacrifices made for the nation are immortal.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us that the sacrifices made for our nation are eternal and forever remembered. As time passes, days turn into months, months into years, and years into centuries - the names of those who laid down their lives for the sake of national security remain etched in our collective memory, forever immortalised!" PM Modi said ANI reported.

Addressing on Agneepath scheme, he said that some individuals are politicising this issue for their personal gains.

"The motive behind the Agneepath scheme is to rejuvenate the army by making it younger. However, some individuals are politicizing this issue for their personal gain. These are the same people who have been involved in scams related to army procurement and who were opposed to acquiring fighter jets for the army," Modi said.