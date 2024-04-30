New Delhi: Prime Minister and BJP senior leader Narendra Modi wrote a letter to all the BJP candidates contesting in phase 3 on May 7 Lok Sabha Elections. Modi wrote the latter to the parties 'Karyakarta' and requested them to spread the word against the regressive politics of the Congress party and the opposition alliance.

PM Modi asked the phase-3 BJP candidate to seek against the INDI alliance agenda to give reservations to Muslims by snatching it from SC/ST and OBC.

"To spread the word against the regressive politics of Congress and INDI alliance including their agenda to give reservations to Muslims by snatching it from SC/ST and OBC," PM Modi wrote in the latter.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी इन प्रेरणादायी शब्दों के लिये मैं आपका हृदय से आभार प्रकट करता हूँ।



पिछले 10 वर्ष आपके द्वारा किए गये कार्यों से गरीब, युवा, किसान और नारी शक्ति के जीवन में बड़ा परिवर्तन आया है। आपके इन सुझावों पर हम सब कार्यकर्ता पूरी मेहनत करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/PljxKHWJvO — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@mansukhmandviya) April 30, 2024

Union Health Minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat's Porbandar Lok Sabha seat Mansukh Mandaviya shared a letter and thanked PM Modi for the inspiring words.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to you for these inspiring words. The work done by you in the last 10 years has brought about a big change in the lives of the poor, youth, farmers and women. All of us will work hard on your suggestions," Mandaviya wrote on the microblogging site X.

The candidates are all set to contest in phase 3 on May 7 in 10 states and 2 Union territories including a total of 94 constituencies. The states going to polls in phase 3 are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat.