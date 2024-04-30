Advertisement
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

PM Modi's Letter To BJP Phase-3 Candidate: 'Urge People To Not Fall For Oppn Agenga'

PM Modi wrote to the latter BJP candidate and requested them to spread the word against the regressive politics of the Congress party and the opposition alliance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 04:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

PM Modi's Letter To BJP Phase-3 Candidate: 'Urge People To Not Fall For Oppn Agenga'

New Delhi: Prime Minister and BJP senior leader Narendra Modi wrote a letter to all the BJP candidates contesting in phase 3 on May 7 Lok Sabha Elections. Modi wrote the latter to the parties 'Karyakarta' and requested them to spread the word against the regressive politics of the Congress party and the opposition alliance.

PM Modi asked the phase-3 BJP candidate to seek against the INDI alliance agenda to give reservations to Muslims by snatching it from SC/ST and OBC.

"To spread the word against the regressive politics of Congress and INDI alliance including their agenda to give reservations to Muslims by snatching it from SC/ST and OBC," PM Modi wrote in the latter.

Union Health Minister and BJP candidate from Gujarat's Porbandar Lok Sabha seat Mansukh Mandaviya shared a letter and thanked PM Modi for the inspiring words.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to you for these inspiring words.  The work done by you in the last 10 years has brought about a big change in the lives of the poor, youth, farmers and women. All of us will work hard on your suggestions," Mandaviya wrote on the microblogging site X.

The candidates are all set to contest in phase 3 on May 7 in 10 states and 2 Union territories including a total of 94 constituencies. The states going to polls in phase 3 are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Goa and Gujarat. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: After Surat, another jolt to Congress
DNA Video
DNA: Why Uttarakhand is prone to forest fires?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of snowfall in scorching heat?
DNA Video
DNA: Are terrorists planning to do something big?
DNA Video
DNA: Can You Get HIV From a Tattoo?
DNA Video
DNA: Today's Viral Speech from Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: What did Amit Shah say on his FAKE video?
DNA Video
DNA: Why are people of Amethi cursing Rahul?
DNA
Know why NSG commandos had to be sent to Sandeshkhali in Bengal
DNA
Land shifting in Ramban of Jammu