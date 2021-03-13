हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP

PM Narendra Modi attends BJP's CEC meet to finalise candidates for upcoming Assembly polls

The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a meet at the party headquarters in the national capital to finalise candidates for the upcoming election to four states and 1 Union Territory.

PM Narendra Modi attends BJP&#039;s CEC meet to finalise candidates for upcoming Assembly polls
File photo

New Delhi: The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding a meet at the party headquarters in the national capital to finalise candidates for the upcoming election to four states and 1 Union Territory.

The meeting is being held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National President JP Nadda, General Secretory BL Santhosh, members of the parliamentary board, state leaders, state in-charges.

Voting for elections to West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry will take place from March 27.

The party is likely to clear candidates for the southern States, including Tamil Nadu, where in an NDA alliance of AIADMK and a few others they will contest on 26 seats next month.

While the party has already declared candidates for two phases in Bengal and Assam, the CEC could clear tickets for the third and last phase of Assam and for at least two more phases for Bengal where polling will take place in eight phases.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

Voting for the 126-seat Assam Assembly will take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6.

While assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes for all four states and one Union Territory will take place on May 2. 

Tags:
BJPPrime Minister Narendra ModiState election 2021West Bengal assembly election 2021Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021
