PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Imphal to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 4,800 crores

After the programme in Imphal, PM Modi will proceed to Agartala to inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Manipur's Imphal on Tuesday (January 4, 2022) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 developmental projects worth over Rs 4,800 crore in Imphal. 

After the programme in Imphal, PM Modi will proceed to Agartala to inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and launch two key development initiatives.

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiNarendra ModiImphalManipur
