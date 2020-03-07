PM Narendra Modi breaks down when Dehradun woman says she has seen god in him

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 7, 2020) broke down while interacting with a woman beneficiary of his government's generic medicine programme ''Jan Aushadhi Diwas.'' The PM turned emotional when a woman from Dehradun, Deepa Shah, who suffered paralysis in 2011, told him that she had seen God in him.

"I have not seen god, but I have seen god in you," she said as tears rolled down her eyes. The woman said this while interacting with the PM through video-conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas.

On hearing this, PM Modi was visibly emotional as the woman repeated her remark. She also thanked the Uttarakhand Chief Minister and others who had helped her all along and said doctors had once told her that she cannot be cured. "But on hearing your voice I have become better," she told PM Modi while profusely thanking the Prime Minister for his efforts to reduce the cost of medicines.

News agency ANI also shared a video showing PM Modi turning emotional while interacting with the woman.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional after Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana beneficiary Deepa Shah breaks down during interaction with PM. pic.twitter.com/Ihs2kRvkaI — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

An emotional PM Modi paused for a moment before telling her that it was her courage that had won over her disease and that she must carry on with the spirit.

Shah was expressing her plight and how she had suffered due to high cost of medicines after she suffered from paralysis in 2011 and has now started saving Rs 3,500 every month after benefitting from the government's low-cost generic medicines programme.

Soon after Shah rose to express her views, PM Modi asked her to sit and speak as he said she was uncomfortable while standing.

"You have defeated disease with your own will power. Your courage is your god and that same courage has given you the strength to emerge from such a big crisis. You should carry on this confidence in you," PM Modi told her.

Later, former MP chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan also lauded PM for taking several initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Indian women without any bias or prejudice.

During his interaction with other beneficiaries, the PM said that some people were spreading rumours about generic medicines, going by their past experience, wondering how can medicines be available so cheap and that there must be something wrong with the medicine.

He said there is a demand for generic medicines from India across the world and the government has made it mandatory for doctors to prescribe generic medicines to patients, unless necessary.