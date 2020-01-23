हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Republic Day

PM Narendra Modi changes time of his first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2020 for Republic Day celebrations

The first address of PM Modi`s monthly programme in 2020 will be done at 6 pm, according to the official Twitter handle 'Mann Ki Baat Updates'. The programme will be broadcasted on the Narendra Modi App at 6 pm on January 26.

PM Narendra Modi changes time of his first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2020 for Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on January 26 (Sunday) evening. The time has been changed from 11 am, due to the Republic Day celebrations. This is for the first time that the PM has re-scheduled the timing of his programme to the evening.

The first address of PM Modi`s monthly programme in 2020 will be done at 6 pm, according to the official Twitter handle 'Mann Ki Baat Updates'. The programme will be broadcasted on the Narendra Modi App at 6 pm on January 26.

In his last address on December 29, 2019, PM Modi had urged people to take up tasks to uplift the poor and had stressed the need for buying indigenous products to support the artisans. He had, during the course of his address, also spoken about the plan of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch a satellite called 'Aditya' to study the sun and had praised the women of Phoolpur for their efforts towards self-sufficiency. 

