PM Narendra Modi constitutes 3 Cabinet Committees on security, investment and growth, and employment

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday constituted three high-powered panels to tackle the issues of economic growth, employment, and national security. These panels are – Cabinet committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, and Cabinet Committee on Security Employment and Skill Development.

All the three cabinets will be chaired by the Prime Minister.

The five-member Cabinet committee on security includes Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The five-member Cabinet committee on Investment and Growth also includes Shah, Sitharaman, Road Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

The third Cabinet committee on Employment and Skill Development has 10 members and includes Shah, Sitharaman, Goyal, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal `Nishank`, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister Skill and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey and Ministers of State Santosh Kumar Gangwar (Labour) and Hardeep Singh Puri (Housing and Urban Affairs).

The country's economy has been one of the primary concern of the new government with GDP dropping to 5.8 per cent in the last quarter of the 2018-19, according to National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) figures. On the employment front, the government released the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) - Annual Report (july 2017 - July 2018) which put the umemployment rate at 6.1 per cent, the highest in 45 years.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) will play a crucial role in the country's internal and external security. Ajit Doval, who was reappointed as the National Security Advisor, is also expected to assist the government in the matters of security.