Rajnath Singh

PM Narendra Modi extends wishes to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 10) greeted senior BJP leader and his Cabinet colleague Rajnath Singh on his 70th birthday and lauded him as an outstanding parliamentarian and administrator.

The defense minister is admired across the spectrum for his warm personality and wisdom, Modi said, wishing him a long and healthy life in service of the nation.

The wishes to Singh on Twitter from the prime minister come after a gap of many weeks during which Modi had refrained from posting birthday greetings. Though he did remember some noted personalities, who are no more, on their birth anniversaries.

Other senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, also extended birthday wishes to the former party chief.

He has made an important contribution in strengthening the party with his organizational skills, Shah said.

Nadda said he is known for his amiable nature and strong connection with party workers, and that his immense contribution to the party, dedication to the nation, and organizational skills are inspiring.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1951, Singh has been associated with the RSS and the BJP since early and has risen through the party over the decades while working at different organizational levels.

He was also a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and served as a chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

