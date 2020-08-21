PM Narendra Modi, French Defence Minister likely to attend Rafale induction ceremony in Ambala soon

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French Defence Minister Florence Parly may attend the ceremony to induct the high-profile Rafale fighters jets into the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 'Golden Arrows' Squadron at the Ambala airbase soon.

Though no official date for the induction ceremony has been finalised, sources claim that it may take place in the last week of August or first week of September.

According to sources, the IAF is planning for a high-profile Rafale induction ceremony which is most likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French Defence Minister Florence Parly and other VVIPs at the Ambala air force station.

The first batch of five Rafale jets, which recently arrived at the Ambala airbase, have already proven their mettle with successful weapons firing at a test range after arrival.

French Defence Minister Parly, who had earlier pledged support for India as the China crisis unfolded and had requested for a bilateral visit, will most likely be a part of the formal ceremony at Ambala, sources said.

When the first batch of Rafales arrived at Ambala on July 29, the IAF said that a final induction ceremony will be held in the second half of August and that efforts are focused on operationalisation of the aircraft at the earliest.

After the ceremony, the French side is also likely to raise the possibility of a larger order for the Rafale fighter jets under the 'Make in India' initiative, the sources said.

The first batch of five incoming Rafale fighter jets landed at the Ambala Air Force base around 3.14 PM on July 29, 2020, amid a ceremonial welcome and unprecedented security. The squadron of Rafale jets has been stationed at the Ambala airbase in Haryana. The fleet of five jets comprises three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft.

The jets will be inducted into the IAF as part of its No. 17 Squadron, also known as the 'Golden Arrows'.

Nearly four years ago, India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to purchase 36 Rafale jets under a Rs 59,000-crore deal to boost the IAF's combat capabilities.

The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons. European missile maker MBDA's Meteor beyond visual range air-to-air missile and Scalp cruise missile will be the mainstay of the weapons package of the Rafale jets.

Of the 36 jets, 30 will be fighter jets and six will be trainers. The trainer jets will be twin-seater and they will have almost all the features of the fighter jets. The IAF has undertaken major infrastructure upgrades at the Ambala base for the deployment of the first Rafale squadron.

Built in 1948, the airbase is located on the east side of Ambala and is used for military and government flights. The airbase has two squadrons of the Jaguar combat aircraft and one squadron of the MIG-21 'Bison'. Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh was the first commander of the base.

The Mirage fighters that were used for the airstrike in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack had taken off from here.