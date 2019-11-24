PM Narendra Modi lauds people for displaying patience after Ayodhya verdict in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 59th edition of Mann ki Baat and lauded the people of the country for displaying maturity and patience after the landmark Supreme Court verdict in Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, the prime minister said that 130-crore Indians have sent a strong message to the world that there is nothing bigger than national interest for Indians.

On November 9, the SC had ruled that the entire 2.77 acres of the disputed land be given to the deity Ram Lalla for the construction of the Ram temple and also directed the government to give five acre of land in Ayodhya to Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.

During his address, PM Modi also said that he still considers himself an NCC cadet. The prime minister made the remarks while interacting with a number of NCC cadets on his radio programme.

"All of us know that India`s National Cadet Corps, NCC is one of the largest uniformed youth organizations of the world. More so, since I too have been a cadet once, I consider myself to be a cadet even, today", he said.

PM Modi also spoke about the Tri-services organisation and talked about different aspects of NCC. "It is a Tri-services organisation comprising the Army, Navy and Air Force. NCC means, cultivating qualities of Leadership, patriotism, selfless service discipline and hard work as an integral part of one`s character; a thrilling journey of imbibing them into one`s habits," said Modi.

He also extended his greetings to NCC cadets and said, "At the outset on the occasion of NCC Day, I extend my best wishes to all NCC Cadets, both former and present. Every year, fourth Sunday of the month of November is celebrated as NCC Day. Generally speaking, our young generation is more likely to remember `Friendship Day`, without fail. But there are many people who, equally keep in mind NCC Day."

The prime minister also appealed to the countrymen to express their gratitude towards the courage, valour and spirit of dedication of Armed Forces on the Armed Forces Flag Day, which is celebrated on December 7.

"On this occasion, let us express our gratitude for the indomitable courage, valour and spirit of dedication of our Armed Forces and remember the brave soldiers. We should never forget that Armed Forces Flag Day is celebrated on December 7. This is the day when we pay homage to our brave soldiers, for their valour, their sacrifices, and also contribute," PM Modi added.

"Only a sense of respect does not suffice. Participation is also necessary and every citizen should come forward on December 7 and everyone should have the flag of the Armed Forces on that day. Everyone should also contribute," PM Modi added.