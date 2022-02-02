PM Narendra Modi presents 'chadar' for offering at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

New Delhi: On Wednesday (February 2, 2022), Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a 'chadar' to Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi that will be offered at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 810th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

PM Modi tweeted, "Presented the Chadar which shall be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti." The Prime Minister also shared a picture where he is seen holding the 'chadar' along with the Minister.

Presented the Chadar which shall be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. pic.twitter.com/SJhObXNhRA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 2, 2022

Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a holy Sufi shrine in Rajasthan's Ajmer that is visited by a large number of devotees irrespective of caste, creed and religion, every year.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi is likely to address a digital rally on February 4, that will cover nearly 20 assembly constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, BJP sources said on Tuesday. It would be Modi's second digital rally with the first one being on January 31. This digital rally would cover nearly 20 assembly seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

While the first phase of assembly polls is on February 10, the second and third phases are on February 14 and 20. Most of the western UP constituencies would go for polls in the first three phases.



