PM Narendra Modi reviews internal security situation during DGsP/IGsP conference

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (December 2, 2020) reviewed the internal security situation during the 55th Annual DGsP/IGsP conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on virtual mode.

The conference was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which heads of various CPMFs and states DGsP and IGsP participated on virtual mode from their respective states.

PM Modi later joined the conference virtually and reviewed the action points of the previous conference. A review of internal security situation was presented to the Prime Minister and HM, and discussions were held to improve the overall security scenario with more people-friendly initiatives.

A session on various initiatives of security forces on LWE front was held in which discussions were held to improve the security situation in LWE infested areas. Stress was given on coordinated action with states to check the LWE menace and discussions on the role of police during COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of safety protocol by the police was also discussed. Follow-up actions were also suggested to develop an SOP to manage various types of emergency situations.

This is the first such conference organised by IB on virtual mode. Paying homage to the Police martyrs, the Union Home Minister awarded Indian Police Medal to 50 awardees and congratulated them on their achievements.

In his inaugural address, the HM highlighted policy issues on national security and applauded the role of police as frontline warriors in crisis and disaster management. He emphasised that there should be zero tolerance against terrorism. While stressing upon the need to ensure the safety and dignity of the citizens, he underlined the importance of capacity building of Police to deal with emergency situations and disasters. He directed that security agencies should have a coordinated approach in national security scenario and achieve the target of making India a developed and safe nation.

Union Home Minister @AmitShah addressed the inaugural session of All India DGP/IGP Conference-2020 via video conferencing today in New Delhi. HM has also awarded Police Medals for meritorious service to the valiant officers virtually. pic.twitter.com/iPOWn1MMsK — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) December 2, 2020

Live TV