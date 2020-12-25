हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Geeta Jayanti

PM Narendra Modi shares audio of Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta on Geeta Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared an accessible link of Geeta Chapters 12 and 15 audio, through his social media handle.

Image courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (December 15) extended the good wishes on Geeta Jayanti celebrated across the world. The Prime Minister also shared an accessible link of Geeta Chapters 12 and 15 audio, through his social media handle.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Today, on the auspicious day of Geeta Jayanti, millions all over the world would chant verses from Chapters 12 and 15 of the sacred Geeta at 6 PM IST. Sharing a link where you can find the audio of Chapters 12 and 15."

Bhagavad Geeta was revealed to Arjun by Lord Krishna -- the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu -- in Kurukshetra during the Mahabharat. Devotees observe a "Vaikuntha Ekadashi" seeking Lord Vishnu's blessings so that they can get salvation (Moksha).

Geeta Jayanti is celebrated on the auspicious day of Shukla Ekadashi of Margashirsha month in the Hindu calendar. Geeta Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the sacred text of Hindus, the Bhagavad Geeta.

