Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Putin over Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (August 24), and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

PM Narendra Modi speaks to Russian President Putin over Afghanistan situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (August 24), and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, "Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues."

PM Narendra Modi had on Monday (August 23) spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security.

