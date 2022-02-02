हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Union Budget 2022

Sources privy to the development said that the Prime Minister will speak about the Union Budget 2022 during his address. 

PM Narendra Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Union Budget 2022
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually on Wednesday (February 2, 2022) at about 11 AM, sources said. PM Modi’s address comes a day after the Union Budget is tabled in Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

According to an ANI report, the Prime Minister will speak about the Union Budget 2022 during his address. Sources privy to the development told ANI that the preparations for the same are underway. 

It is being said that LED screens have been set up across several districts in the country for people to listen to the Prime Minister`s address.

Sources say that PM Modi is expected to highlight that the Central government is working towards the welfare for all cutting across sections of society and the Union budget is a reflection of that commitment. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the Union Budget on February 1. 

PM Modi`s address comes at a time when five states are going to the polls next month. Uttar Pradesh is going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for a two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14.

The polling in Manipur on February 27 and March 3 will coincide with the fifth and sixth phases of Uttar Pradesh election. The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs) 

