PM Narendra Modi to address 'Global Citizen Live' on September 25, event to be broadcast in 120 countries

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a video address at the event ‘Global Citizen Live` on the evening of September 25, the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) informed on Friday. A PMO release stated that ‘Global Citizen` is a global advocacy organization that is working to end extreme poverty.

‘Global Citizen Live’ is a 24-hour event, which will be held between September 25 and 26 and will involve live events in major cities including Mumbai, New York, Paris, Rio De Janeiro, Sydney, Los Angeles, Lagos and Seoul.

The event will be broadcast in 120 countries and over multiple social media channels.

Ahead of that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday evening during his three-day visit to the United States. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

After his bilateral talks with Biden, PM Modi will attend the first in-person Quad Summit hosted by the US President. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will also attend the summit.

The Quad Summit aims to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region amid China's growing dominance in the area. The Quad countries -- Australia, India, Japan and the US -- would announce a new working group on space, a supply chain initiative and a 5G deployment and diversification effort apart from discussing issues like challenges in the Indo Pacific, climate change and COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi held his first meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris, where the latter brought up Pakistan's role in terrorism and asked Islamabad to take action so it does not impact America and India's security.

PM Modi and Harris, who has Indian roots, discussed a range of issue, including Indo-US strategic partnership and global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

