हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi meets his 'good friend' Australian PM Scott Morrison, discusses issues of bilateral, regional and global importance

The Prime Ministers also agreed that as two vibrant democracies in the region, India and Australia need to work closely together to overcome the challenges in the post-pandemic world.

PM Narendra Modi meets his &#039;good friend&#039; Australian PM Scott Morrison, discusses issues of bilateral, regional and global importance
Photo: PIB

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 23, 2021) met his 'good friend' Australian PM Scott Morrison and discussed issues of bilateral, regional and global importance. The meeting took place in Washington on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders' Summit and was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period. 

This is to be noted that the last bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Morrison was the Leaders’ Virtual Summit held in June 2020.

Prime Minister Modi's Office informed that Modi and Morrison reviewed the progress achieved since the Leaders' Virtual Summit in June 2020 under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and resolved to continue close cooperation for mutual well-being and towards advancing their shared objective of an open, free, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

ALSO READ | A strong India-Japan friendship augurs well for entire planet, says PM Modi after meeting Japanese counterpart

The two Prime Ministers also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing negotiations on a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a Bilateral Meeting with Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Washington US

"The Prime Ministers underlined the need for the international community to address the issue of Climate Change on an urgent basis. In this regard, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the need for a broader dialogue on environmental protection. Both leaders also discussed possibilities of providing clean technologies," the PMO said in a statement.

Modi and Morrison also agreed that as two vibrant democracies in the region, India and Australia needed to work closely together to overcome the challenges in the post-pandemic world, inter alia to enhance supply chain resilience.

ALSO READ | Kamala Harris and PM Modi discuss Pakistan's role in terrorism

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiScott Morrisonquad
Next
Story

Mahant Narendra Giri death: CBI takes over probe

Must Watch

PT14M54S

DNA: What is special in PM Modi's Air India One?