PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm on May 12 after meeting with state chief ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday (May 12) after his marathon meeting with the chief ministers of states and Union Territories on Monday (May 11).

"PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening," tweeted PMO.

During the meeting, PM Modi had asked the states to send in suggestions on the coronavirus lockdown exit strategy and dropped hints that the Centre could ease lockdown rules after May 17.

Requesting all the Chief Ministers for specific feedback on lockdown, PM Modi said, “I request you all to share with me by 15th May, a broad strategy on how you each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blueprint on how to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown.”

PM Modi said we will need an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise before us. With the onset of Monsoon, there will be a proliferation of many non-COVID19 diseases, for which we must prepare and strengthen our medical and health systems.

The prime minister asserted that efforts should be made to stop the spread of the COVID-19 to rural areas, adding that the suggestions made by the States for a roadmap on the economy have been given due consideration.

“I am of the firm view that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown were not needed during the 2nd phase and similarly the measures needed in the 3rd Phase are not needed in the fourth,” he said

Prime Minister thanked the Chief Ministers for their proactive role in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 and for their valuable suggestions emanating out of their grassroots level experience. He said that we must understand that the World has fundamentally changed post-COVID-19. Now the World will be Pre-Corona, Post-Corona just like the case of the World Wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 70,000-mark on Tuesday, while the death toll is nearing the 2,300-mark. According to the fresh data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 70756, including 46008 active cases, 22454 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2293 deaths.