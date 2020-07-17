PM Narendra Modi to deliver key note address at UN Economic and Social Council today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a key note address at the UN on Friday (July 17, 2020) in an annual High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC) session. This is the first time that India will address the broader UN membership since getting elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC).

The PM's virtual address at this year`s High-Level Segment commences from 9.30 am to 11.30 am (local time) at the UN in New York. He will be speaking at the valedictory session along with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The theme this year is "Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary".

The theme of the High-level Segment of the ECOSOC, on the 75th Anniversary of the UN, also resonates with India's Security Council priority, wherein it has called for 'reformed multilateralism' in a post-COVID-19 world.

This session will focus on critical forces shaping the course of multilateralism and explore ways to bolster the global agenda through strong leadership, effective international institutions, a broadening of participation and enhanced significance of global public goods.

The Prime Minister had earlier delivered the keynote address virtually at the 70th anniversary of the ECOSOC in January 2016.