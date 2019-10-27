PM Narendra Modi to extend Diwali wishes to nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' programme

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation on Sunday, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali through his monthly broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' which will be aired at 11 am.

PM Modi took to microblogging site Twitter on Saturday and informed about his address to the nation.

This will be his 58th episode of 'Mann ki Baat' which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

The 'Maan ki Baat' can be heard live on All India Radio, DD and Narendra Modi's mobile app. Other than that, the programme will be streamed live on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry).

Live TV

In his previous address on September 29, PM Modi had urged the people to celebrate the festive occasion by helping the deprived section of the society. His address was mainly focused on women empowerment and said the nation should felicitate daughters on the occasion of Diwali.

He further said that the nation should come up with new energy and enthusiasm as the festive season prevails.

The popular monthly programme was launched during the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.