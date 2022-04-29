हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Global Patidar Business Summit

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit in Surat today

The Summit is organized every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit in Surat today
Image courtesy: PIB

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS), organized by Sardardham today. Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit at 12 noon. The summit is being held at Surat. 

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that the summit is aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship and value creation among the youth. 

According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), the Sardardham is organizing GPBS under `Mission 2026` to provide an impetus to the socio-economic development of the Patidar community.

The Summit is organized every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020, and the current Summit is now being held in Surat.

The main theme of GPBS 2022 is "Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India".

As per the PMO, the Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

The three-day Summit, being organized from April 29 to May 1, covers various aspects of government industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups, and innovation among others.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Global Patidar Business SummitGPBS at SuratPM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

Step out at your own risk! IMD issues heatwave warning for country - 10 points

Must Watch

PT6M16S

DNA: Umran Malik, a new speed sensation of India