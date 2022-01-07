हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate second campus of Kolkata’s Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute today

The second campus of CNCI has been built in line with PM Modi's vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of the country.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate second campus of Kolkata’s Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata on Friday (January 7, 2022) via videoconferencing.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the second campus of CNCI has been built in line with PM Modi's vision to expand and upgrade health facilities in all parts of the country.

PMO also said that CNCI was facing a heavy load of cancer patients. A need for expansion was being felt for some time, and the second campus will fulfil it.

Here are some of the interesting facts about the second campus of CNCI: 

- The second campus of CNCI has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore. 

- Around Rs 400 crore was provided by the Union government and the rest by the West Bengal government in the ratio of 75:25, the PMO said.

- The campus is a 460-bed comprehensive cancer centre unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment and care. 

- It is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units etc.

- The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and provide comprehensive care to cancer patients, especially those from eastern and northeastern parts of the country, it said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi is looking at a packed schedule, even after the major security lapse in Punjab, which left PM’s convoy stranded on a flyover for “15-20 minutes”. In this week itself, the prime minister is scheduled to interact with leading economists in connection to the upcoming Budget on Saturday (January 8, 2022) and address a mega rally in Lucknow on Sunday (January 9, 2022). 

