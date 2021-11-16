PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 6-lane Purvanchal Expressway today

New Delhi: The Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district will be inaugurated today (Tuesday, November 16) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inauguration will be held at around 1.30 pm, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister will also witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to enable landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Purvanchal Expressway, is almost 341km, starting from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ending at village Hydaria located on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border. The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is set to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

The area around the programme venue in Sultanpur has been decorated in saffron colour while the airstrip and the divider has also been festooned. Heavy security arrangements have been made for the event. According to the district administration, the fighter aircraft will perform touch-and-go operation on the expressway. Sukhoi, Mirage, Rafale, and AN-32 aircraft will be participating in the air show, it said.

Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be landing at the airstrip in a C-130 Hercules plane for the inauguration.

In July 2018, Modi laid the foundation of the Purvanchal Expressway in Azamgarh.

