PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi to interact with Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, others on first anniversary of Fit India Movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with fitness influencers and citizens on Thursday during a nationwide “Fit India Dialogue” to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual interaction with fitness influencers on Thursday (September 24, 2020) during a nationwide “Fit India Dialogue” to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, as per an official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

The online interaction will see participants sharing personal stories and anecdotes from their fitness journey. The prime minister will also express his thoughts on the virtues of a healthy life at the event.

Amongst the participants are cricketer Virat Kohli, model and avid runner Milind Soman, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and several other fitness influencers will participate in the event.

“The basic tenet on which the Fit India Movement was envisaged, that of involving citizens to imbibe fun, easy and non-expensive ways in which to remain fit and therefore bring about a behavioural change which makes fitness an imperative part of every Indian’s life, is being strengthened by this dialogue,” the statement said.

A brainchild of PM Modi, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another effort to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation.

Since its launch last year, various events have been organised under the aegis of the Fit India Movement like, the Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes.

These events witnessed enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country. 

In times of COVID-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life, and this dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness, the statement said.

Anyone can join the dialogue on September 24 from 11.30 am onwards.

