PM Narendra Modi to virtually address 22nd convocation of IIT Guwahati on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of IIT, Guwahati through video-conferencing at on Tuesday (September 22) at 12 noon. A total of 1,803 students including 687 B Tech and 637 MTech students will receive their degrees. The event will be live on both YouTube and Facebook.

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre and other dignitaries will participate in the event. Dr Rajiv I Modi, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, and Prof TG Sitharam, Director, IIT Guwahati, will be present during the event.

For the convocation, to celebrate the graduate's accomplishments online through virtual mode, the institute has created a virtual reality-based award distribution where one can experience an avatar of the recipient of the award collecting a medal from Director's own avatar surrogating him, from the comfort of their home.

The Institute has also created a photo-booth, with an option of different backgrounds, for students to take pictures at some selected locations on the campus. IIT Guwahati’s faculty and students have developed a telepresence module for a virtual visit to the Institute.