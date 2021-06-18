PM Narendra Modi warns ‘virus still among us, can mutate’, launches programme to train 1 lakh COVID frontline workers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (June 18) said to tackle the challenges posed by the ever-changing coronavirus, the Centre has launched a massive campaign to prepare about one lakh frontline ‘Corona warriors’. He also stressed that the virus is "still amongst us" and the possibility of it mutating is also there.

Launching the customised crash course programme that aims to skill and upskill over one lakh "Covid warriors" across the country, Modi said, "In the second wave of coronavirus, we saw what kind of challenges the ever-changing form of this virus can bring before us.”

"A target has been set to train about 1 lakh youth in the country to support the current task force fighting the pandemic. This course will be completed in 2-3 months, so these people will also be available for work immediately," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

In the ‘Customised Crash Course programme for COVID-19 Frontline workers', the candidates will get free training, a Skill India certificate, food and accommodation facility, stipend along with on-the-job training and accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh for certified candidates.

Further, he said that work has started to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.

He also announced that the central government is committed to providing COVID-19 vaccination free to everyone and hence, from June 21, people below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for the vaccination as for people above 45 years of age.

(With inputs from agencies)

