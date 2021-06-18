हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

COVID norm violations in Delhi markets: Breach will only hasten third wave, says High Court

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard.

File photo

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in Delhi and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The high court asked the Centre and Delhi government to take strict measures, sensitise shopkeepers and hold meetings with markets and vendors associations in this regard amid the unlock in the national capital.

A vacation bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Asha Menon took note of certain photographs sent to one of the judges of the high court by an AIIMS doctor showing scant regard for COVID-19 protocols by street vendors in markets.

"We have paid a huge price in the second wave. We don't know if there is any household which has not suffered in the second wave, closely or remotely," the bench observed.

Continuing the downward trend, India on Friday reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases with 62,480 more people testing coronavirus positive in the past 24 hours. During this period, the country also reported 1,587 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Fresh COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for the eleventh day in a row. The positivity rate in the country now stands at 3.24%.

