PM Narendra Modi's Pakistani 'rakhi' sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh wishes him good health, hails triple talaq law

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of 'Rakshabandahan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani 'rakhi' sister Qamar Mohsin Shaikh prayed for his good health and hailed the Centre's move to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq.

Before meeting PM Modi for tying the sacred thread on his wrist, she said that she has a 'surprise' for him and expressed happiness for the once-in-a-year occasion to meet the Prime Minister. "I will present him with a painting made by my husband," she said.

Delhi: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Narendra Modi's rakhi sister leaves from 7 Lok Kalyan Marg after tying rakhi to PM. She gifted him a painting made by her husband. #RakshaBandhan2019 pic.twitter.com/qsc2jzF6hn — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

"I get the opportunity to tie 'rakhi' to elder brother once every year, I'm happy. I pray that the next five years go so well for him that the whole world recognises the positive decisions he made," she added.

Qamar also wished good health to his brother PM Modi.

It may be recalled that Qamar Mohsin Shaikh is a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage. She had been tying 'rakhi' on PM Modi's wrist for the last 24 years.

Lauding the Centre's move to bring a law against instant triple talaq, she said, "There is no provision of instant triple talaq in the Quran and Islam. No other than him could have taken this step (formation of law). He has done a very good job in the interests of Muslim women."

Referring to the repeal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, she said that coming days would tell whether the move is good or bad.

On this occasion, some women and children from various segments of society also tied 'rakhis' to the Prime Minister.

PM wished the nation on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. "Raksha Bandhan 2019: Women & children tie Rakhi to PM Modi", he said in a tweet.

रक्षाबंधन की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

Before celebrating Rakshabandhan, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at Red Fort.

He addressed the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence day on Thursday addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in the national capital and emphasized on the population explosion in the country asking citizens to do proper family planning.

It was PM Modi's sixth consecutive address to the nation and a first after coming back to power.