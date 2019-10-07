close

PMC scam

PMC bank case: RBI must return our money, says SAD MLA Manjinder Singh

People having their bank accounts in PMC have been restricted with making transactions after the scam came into light. It was also reported that several Gurudawars also had their depoists, upto the tune of almost 100 crore with the bank, are facing trouble to make preparations for the Guruparb, which falls on November 12.

PMC bank case: RBI must return our money, says SAD MLA Manjinder Singh
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) national spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday took a swipe at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the alleged irregularities of the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra cooperative Bank.

Singh, who is an MLA from Rajouri Garden, was quoted by the news agency ANI, "We did not give our money to any ordrinary person on the street but to the government. Since the cooperative bank is run by RBI, which also decided the bank's formats, the responsibility of the PMC bank matter lies on RBI. Hence, it must return our money."

Live TV

RBI has imposed a withdrawal limit of Rs 25,000 for the account holders. Initially the bank allowed withdrawal of Rs 100 which later went through small hikes.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out back to back raids at places linked with the PMC scam case. The ED has frozen the bank accounts and seized assets of the Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) chairman Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan who are involved in the scam.

 

