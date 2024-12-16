Advertisement
NewsIndia
PRIYANKA GANDHI

Political Storm Brews Over Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' Bag, BJP MP Reacts

Congress leader was seen carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2024, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Political Storm Brews Over Priyanka Gandhi's 'Palestine' Bag, BJP MP Reacts Image: X/ @drshamamohd

The war of words erupted between Congress and BJP on Monday after Wayanad MP and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag that had 'Palestine' emblazoned on it, a gesture in support for the people of the conflict-hit region.

In parliament, the Congress leader was seen carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems. 

Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohammed shared a picture on X of Vadra showing her bag and said, "Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji shows her solidarity with Palestine by carrying a special bag symbolizing her support. A gesture of compassion, commitment to justice and humanity! She is clear that nobody can violate the Geneva convention."

 

 

Vadra has been vocal in condemning Israel's crackdown on Gaza and has shown her solidarity with the Palestinian people.

BJP MP Sambit Patra criticised Vadra's "Palestine" bag in a post on X, captioned "The difference is clear!" He shared a comparison image featuring Priyanka Gandhi with the text "Woh unke hain" and a picture of PM Modi with the text "Main aapka hoon."

 

 

