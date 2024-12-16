The war of words erupted between Congress and BJP on Monday after Wayanad MP and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag that had 'Palestine' emblazoned on it, a gesture in support for the people of the conflict-hit region.

Congress spokesperson Dr. Shama Mohammed shared a picture on X of Vadra showing her bag and said, "Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji shows her solidarity with Palestine by carrying a special bag symbolizing her support. A gesture of compassion, commitment to justice and humanity! She is clear that nobody can violate the Geneva convention."

Smt. @priyankagandhi Ji shows her solidarity with Palestine by carrying a special bag symbolizing her support.



A gesture of compassion, commitment to justice and humanity! She is clear that nobody can violate the Geneva convention pic.twitter.com/2i1XtQRd2T December 16, 2024

Vadra has been vocal in condemning Israel's crackdown on Gaza and has shown her solidarity with the Palestinian people.

BJP MP Sambit Patra criticised Vadra's "Palestine" bag in a post on X, captioned "The difference is clear!" He shared a comparison image featuring Priyanka Gandhi with the text "Woh unke hain" and a picture of PM Modi with the text "Main aapka hoon."