Poll-bound West Bengal records 982 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in 2021

New Delhi: The poll-bound state of West Bengal recorded 982 fresh COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike this year, on Thursday (April 1), as per the Ministry of Health bulletin.

With fresh cases, the caseload in Bengal reached 5,86,915 on Thursday. The death toll rose to 10,329 with two more deaths while the active cases in the state stood at 5,775.

West Bengal records 982 fresh #COVID19 cases, state's biggest single-day spike so far this year, tally climbs to 5,86,915; death toll rises to 10,329 as two more people succumb to infection; number of active cases now 5,775: Health bulletin — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 31, 2021

Around 91,98,365 samples have been tested in West Bengal so far, including 25,766 since Wednesday, the health bulletin added.

Meanwhile, West Bengal witnessed its second phase of polling on Thursday with electors from 30 assembly constituencies voting in the eight-phased assembly elections in West Bengal. Large gatherings and crowd can be seen during political rallies in the state during the election campaigning by leaders from different parties.

As of April 1, India recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in 2021 with 72,330 new infections. The caseload reached 1,22,21,665, according to the Union Health Ministry data available at 8 AM.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the nation, the Centre announced on Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccination drive will be carried out at both public and private sector Vaccination Centres (CVCs) on all days of April, including gazetted holidays.

Live TV